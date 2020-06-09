More Summertime Events Canceled

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—While the local economy begins to return to some kind of normal, the number of summer cancelations continues to climb. The Kenosha County Fair canceled their celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first fair due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Lake County Fair and Country Thunder followed suit. Peanut Butter and Jam, a Kenosha summertime staple for almost two decades, will be silent this year too.

Kenosha County Fair Manager Denise Zirbel told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that while the decision to postpone such a big celebration was a difficult one, now there’s more time to plan it.

Zirbel says that fair officials hope to be able to help kids who raise animals that would usually be auctioned off during the fair.