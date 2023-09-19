Morning Crash Between Trucks in Lake County Leave One Dead, Two Seriously Hurt

(Long Grove, IL) A crash between two trucks in Long Grove left one person dead and two injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Tuesday morning when a box truck was traveling northbound on Route 53, when it crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a semi with a loaded trailer head on. The driver of the box truck, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, and the driver of the semi were both hospitalized with serious to critical injuries The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-19-23)