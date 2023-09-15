Motorcycle Crashes Leave Two Men With Serious Injuries in Lake County

(Libertyville, IL) A man was hospitalized with serious injuries, after crashing his motorcycle along the tollway near Libertyville. Illinois State Police say the incident took place Wednesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-94 just north of Buckley Road. It’s unclear what caused the motorcycle to crash and eject the rider who has only been identified as an adult male. The man was taken to Advocate Condell with what were considered life-threatening injuries…no update was given on his condition Thursday. No one else was involved in the crash, which remains under investigation

(Fox Lake, IL) Fox Lake Police are continuing to investigate a motorcycle crash that took place earlier this week. A 41-year-old man struck a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon that had turned in front of him along Route 12. The rider was ejected, and his motorcycle then slid into another vehicle. The man was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-15-23)