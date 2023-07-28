Update: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Early Morning Truck vs Building Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say two people have died as a result of a vehicle striking and crashing into a building.

It happened at approximately 3:25 AM Friday at Play It Again Sports on 75th Street and 40th Avenue.

Reports say that a red pickup truck was left partially inside the building from the impact.

Five people were inside the truck at the time of the crash.

Four were seriously injured with two dying as a result of their injuries.

Two others are in the hospital and are listed in critical condition.

They were not immediately identified.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.

Anyone with any information should contact Kenosha Police.

