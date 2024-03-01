Mundelein Woman Denied Release in Domestic Related Murder Case

(Waukegan, IL) Pre-trial release has been denied for a Mundelein woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Jeanette Crespo allegedly told police that she was having some sort of “episode” when she stabbed Michael Murphy on Monday morning. The 53-year-old was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Crespo now faces two counts of first-degree murder. She will be held in the Lake County Jail until trial…her next court hearing is set for March 21st.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-1-24)