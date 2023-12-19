No Injuries Reported in Sunday Blaze
December 19, 2023 6:00AM CST
Salem Lakes, WI (WLIP)–No injuries were reported in a Sunday house fire in Salem Lakes.
It happened in a home in the 24800block of 71st Street in the village.
Fire crews responded around 2:40 PM to heavy smoke coming from the home.
One person escaped the flames which were quickly extinguished.
The smoke damage was reportedly widespread leaving an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Fire crews from Pleasant Prairie, Randall and Bristol helped put out the blaze.