No “Jughandle” For Hwy 50

KENOSHA, WI—The changes coming to the busy Highway 50 and Green Bay Road intersection will not be as dramatic as originally proposed.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation had proposed a “jughandle” design which would have filtered traffic around area businesses when turning, alleviating congestion at the main crossing.

Instead, a new road will be constructed between 60th Avenue and Green Bay Road to allow for easier access to the business on the north side of Highway 50.

The plans are still preliminary and construction isn’t slated to start for almost another two years.