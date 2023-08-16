No Update On Police Investigation Into Incident Caught on Video

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No update was given on the investigation into alleged excessive use of force by Kenosha Police against a couple in a restaurant.

The incident was caught on video and has since gone viral.

At this week’s police and fire commission meeting, Kenosha Police Department officials said the internal investigation is on-going and hope to have an update by the end of the next week.

The video shows the confrontation between the officers and the couple inside the restaurant as officers investigated a hit and run crash.

The two apparently matched the description of the two actual suspects, who were hiding in the restaurant’s bathroom.