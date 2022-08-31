One Dies In Two Vehicle Crash Involving Motorcycle

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Scanner reports indicate that it happened around 6:45 PM yesterday at the intersection of highways H and S.

The motorcyclist died at the scene after not responding to CPR.

Flight For Life was initially called but was later terminated.

Traffic was diverted from the scene as crews investigated the crash.

Details of what happened were not immediately available.