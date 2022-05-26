One in Custody in Death of Kenosha Woman

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody in the death of a Kenosha woman.

Kenosha Police report that 30 year old Montreach Mitchell was found dead, alone in her hotel room at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Wednesday.

Staff members at the hotel made the discovery and called police at around 12:20 PM.

A person of interest was quickly identified and a suspect was arrested.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and the investigation is on-going.

Mitchell’s family has started a Go Fund Me Page.