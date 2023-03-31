Person Hospitalized After Becoming Unresponsive After Interaction With Police

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was taken to the hospital after a medical event and an interaction with police.

Kenosha Police were called to the 5700 block of 8th avenue early Thursday on reports of someone being shot.

However officers soon discovered that the person was actually suffering from a medical event or a drug induced state.

An ambulance was called.

But the person reportedly became combative and tried to exit the ambulance.

Police secured the person on the ground and they soon became unresponsive.

They were hospitalized in critical condition. Police say all indications are the medical event led to the incident.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.