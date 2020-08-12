Polack Wins Democratic Congressional Primary

Voting Booths

RACINE, WI (WLIP & AP)–Racine native Roger Polack defeated Josh Pade in the Democratic Primary for the first congressional district of the state of Wisconsin. Polack will face incumbent Republican Bryan Steil in November.

Many of the partisan primary races were uncontested. Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took a big step toward seizing an open seat in Congress, easily defeating a surveying company owner in a Republican primary as the state navigated its second election since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Fitzgerald is looking to succeed the retiring Jim Sensenbrenner in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th District.