Police chase in Milwaukee leaves 1 dead, 9 hurt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A late-night police chase in Milwaukee left one person dead and nine others hurt, police said.

Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle around 11:20 p.m. Sunday that also was wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to flee and crashed into another vehicle at an intersection in the northwest part of the city.

A 17-year-old male in the stolen vehicle was killed and seven others in the same vehicle were injured — including four males between the ages of 15 and 17; an 18-year-old female and two unknown females. A 25-year-old female and a 42-year-old female in the other vehicle were hurt as well.

Everyone who was injured was taken to a hospital.