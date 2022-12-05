Police Confirm Murder-Suicide Theory in Buffalo Grove Killings

(Buffalo Grove, IL) Police in Buffalo Grove have confirmed that a man killed his wife, two daughters, and his mother before taking his own life last week. Police Chief Brian Budds made the announcement in a written statement on Monday. He said based on the investigation, Andrei Kisliak killed Vera, Vivian, Amilia and Lilia Kisliak…before inflicting harm on himself. He then died of those wounds. The bodies of the five individuals, and a dead family pet, were discovered after a well-being check last week Wednesday. While no official motive was given for the murder-suicide, records show the couple was going through a contentious divorce, and that their Buffalo Grove home was in foreclosure. The investigation into the matter remains active and ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-5-22)