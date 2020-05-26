Police Continue Search For Missing Man

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police continue to investigate a man who has been missing for more than a week. 40 year old Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. has been missing since May 17th. Police discovered his apartment had been left open on Tuesday and blood was observed on the furniture which had been moved.

On Thursday 39 year old Zachariah Anderson was arrested and charged with stalking Gutierrez and his girlfriend, whom the suspect had previously dated.

Then on Friday police encouraged the residents of Ozaukee and Sheboygan Counties who may have seen Gutierrez or have information on his whereabouts to contact authorities. Anderson has not been charged in Gutierrez’s disappearance, and he is being held on 35-thousand dollars bond.

If you know anything about Gutierrez’s whereabouts, contact Kenosha Police.