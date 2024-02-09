Police Looking for Multiple Vehicles Involved in Kenosha County Pursuit

(Kenosha, WI) The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three vehicles involved in pursuit-part of which took place in the Westosha Central parking lot. Several vehicles were involved in the chase that happened around 2:20 yesterday afternoon. The three vehicles were identified as a Dodge Challenger, Charger, and a Jeep. The vehicles were reportedly speeding and illegal passing leading to the pursuit. The vehicles then fled in different directions. While there was not threat to the school. central did go into lockdown for a time. Authorities believe the drivers were local residents and are still actively looking for them. Anyone with information on the case should contact authorities.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-9-24)