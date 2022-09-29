Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month.

33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.

Two others were shot and injured in the September 18th incident.

Kenosha Police say they were treated and have since been released from the hospital.

No one is in custody in connection with this case and the investigation remains active.

Police urge anyone with info to cooperate with investigators and tell them what they know.

No further information was released.