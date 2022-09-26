Kenosha Bar Closes After Recent Deadly Violence

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha establishment which has been the scene of violence in recent weeks will be closing.

WLIP News has learned that the owner of Las Margaritas on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha surrendered the bar’s licenses on Friday.

The owner confirmed the bar’s closure on social media.

Two people were killed in a shooting outside the bar last weekend while two others were injured.

No one has been arrested.

Earlier this summer three people were shot and injured in an incident that began in the bar.

However, in the social media post the bar’s owners denied that the most recent violence was related to the bar, its clientele, or the music the DJ played that night.