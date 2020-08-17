Police Search For Missing Child

PLEASANT, PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)—Pleasant Prairie Police are looking for a missing child.



3 year old Azariah Petrick is believed to be with his father, 30 year old Markanthony Petrick.



The father is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, weighing one hundred fifty pounds. He may be driving a blue 2005 Toyota Corolla.



The child is a 3-foot-3, 36 pound white male. Police say there have not been any threats against the child.

If you have any information, contact Pleasant Prairie Police.