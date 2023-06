(Antioch, IL) A possible relic of World War II was found near Antioch. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the object, which resembled an anti-tank rocket, was unearthed on Thursday by a homeowner that was doing yard work. Some area residents were evacuated as a precaution, and the Waukegan bomb squad was called to the scene. They removed the object and later destroyed it.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-15-23)