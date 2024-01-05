Pre-Trial Release Denied for Antioch Shooting and Standoff Suspect

(Antioch, IL) A man accused of a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend in Antioch has appeared in court for a detention hearing. Travis Malott is accused of opening fire on a pizza delivery driver Saturday evening, after some sort of dispute. The victim wasn’t struck with gunfire, and was able to get away, while Malott shut himself inside his apartment, until eventually surrendering on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old is a convicted felon, and is not allowed to possess a gun…two of which were found in his apartment. During Wednesday’s hearing, Malott was denied pre-trial release, despite his insistence that he is not a violent person. He’s next due in court at the end of the month.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-5-24)