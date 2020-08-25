Protestors Confront Mayor; Local Leaders Ask For Calm; Patience

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A tense feeling permeated Kenosha Monday, the day after Jacob Blake was shot by police.

After a night of violence, looting, and destruction Sunday into Monday morning, volunteers flocked to the Downtown Kenosha area to help with clean-up and boarding up windows and doors.

By midday, a press conference was called to update the public. However due to a building unrest near Civic Center Park the press conference was moved inside the building.

However Kenosha Mayor John Antaraminan went outside the building and met the crowd of protestors. After demanding the firing of the three officers involved in the Blake shooting, the mayor went inside and attempted to begin the press conference.

But the event was moved to a third location as protestors attempted to storm the public safety building. They had to be turned back by officers in riot gear.

Inside, Tim Mahone from the Mahone Foundation said that protests should remain peaceful and the community needs to come together.