Racine Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Racine Police are investigating a murder-suicide.

It happened Friday afternoon and officers were informed around 5:20 PM.

A person told police that they were alerted to trouble by a three year old child who went to a neighbor for help.

Once officers arrived at the home in the 28-hundred block of Drexel Avenue they found two people dead inside.

They are identified as Cassandra Simms and Deandre Martin. Police believe Martin shot and killed Simms in a domestic violence incident before turning the gun on himself.

No further information was released.