Rahm Emanuel, former Mayor of Chicago, likely to be U.S. Ambassador to Japan
The former Mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel is expected to be nominated as the next U.S Ambassador to Japan by President Joe Biden sometime later this month.
Emanuel was previously former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and was also an Illinois Representative. He was Mayor of Chicago for two terms, but decided not to run for a third because of harsh criticism of how he handled the police shooting of a black teenager in 2014.