Recount in Kenosha County Board Supervisor Race

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County Board Supervisor who apparently fell a single vote short of reelection has officially requested a recount.

The certified final vote count shows that Berg lost to challenger Felix Garcia 314-313 in Kenosha County Board Supervisor District 10

According to the Kenosha County Clerk’s office Berg requested the recount in the city of Kenosha wards 15, 16, 17, and 44.

The recount will be held tomorrow, April 12 at 8 AM in the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

In the recount petition Berg claims that he “believes a mistake has been committed in the city of Kenosha in the counting and return of votes cast…” and “Errors may have occurred in counting ballots.”