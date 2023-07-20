Ride Seized As Part of Investigation Into Antioch Festival Injuries to Young Boy

(Antioch, IL) The ride said to be responsible for throwing and injuring a 10-year-old boy in Antioch, has been seized as part of the investigation into the incident. Antioch Police say they served a search warrant on the Moby Dick ride, which is owned and operated by a company in south suburban Lockport. Once the warrant was served, the ride was transported back to Lake County. The 10-year-old victim suffered multiple injuries during the Sunday incident that took place at the Taste of Antioch. Officials say while no criminal charges have been filed, an investigation is considered open and ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-20-23)