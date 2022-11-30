Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday when Packers face Bears

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia.

“I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM.

Rodgers left in the second half against the Eagles because of the rib injury. He already has been playing with a broken right thumb, an injury he sustained on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9.

“There was an earlier shot in the game that kind of rattled the ribcage,” Rodgers said. “I was trying to stretch some things out at halftime a little bit and realized it probably wasn’t some sort of muscle injury. And I just got hit again in the third quarter and was just having a hard time breathing.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said Monday that Rodgers was feeling better, but added the team would know more about the four-time MVP’s status in the next couple of days.