Round Lake Beach Woman Charged After Juvenile’s Death in McHenry County

(Richmond, IL) A Round Lake Beach woman is facing charges related to the death of a juvenile in McHenry County. The 14-year-old male was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning after an unknown medical emergency in the Richmond area. McHenry County Sheriff’s officials say their investigation led to Cara Ullrich, who was arrested on outstanding failure to appear warrants for various crimes. For the current situation, the 45-year-old was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor endangering the life or health of a child. No further details were released, and the death investigation continues.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-4-24)