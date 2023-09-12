Salem Man Killed in Antioch Area Motorcycle Vs. Vehicle Crash

(Antioch, IL) A man involved in a weekend crash in the Antioch area had died, and has been identified. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident involved a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday afternoon. The motorcycle rider was seriously injured in the crash, and was pronounced dead on Sunday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Coroner officials have identified the deceased as 60-year-old Mark Basil of Salem, Wisconsin. The driver of the other vehicle, only identified as a 29-year-old Antioch woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-12-23)