School Resumes Today After Bomb Threats Monday at Barrington High School

(Barrington, IL) Barrington High School was evacuated, then dismissed early after a pair of bomb threats. The first threat came in just after 1 o’clock on Monday afternoon…the call to dismiss the school early came after the 2nd threat, which was called in a short time later. Authorities searched the school with the help of the Cook County Bomb Squad and others, but nothing was found. The threats were eventually determined to be a hoax. Classes resumed as normal today.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-18-23)