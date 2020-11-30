Second Suspect Arrested in Gurnee Area Murder

(Gurnee, IL) A second suspect has been arrested in a Gurnee area murder that took place earlier this year. Elliot Jones was shot and killed back in May outside of his Grandwood Park home.

Investigators say a pair of individuals had planned to rob Jones, and during the incident, one of the pair fired the fatal shots. 22-year-old Donterrance Nixon of Waukegan was arrested shortly after the incident, and has since been charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder.

The investigation continued and a connection was drawn to Jordae Wilson of Waukegan. A first-degree murder warrant was issued for his arrest in late September, but the 19-year-old evaded capture until November 22nd, when he was arrested in Kenosha.

Wilson is currently awaiting extradition to Lake County.