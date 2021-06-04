Sex Trafficking Victim Gets Defense Boost From Appeals Court

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha woman charged with killing a 34 year old man may be allowed to justify her alleged act because she is a sex trafficking victim.

20 year old Chrystul Kizer allegedly shot and killed Randall Volar in 2018 and is charged with first degree intentional homicide in his death.

She also allegedly set fire to his home and fled in his car. Kizer’s attorneys want to argue that Kizer killed Volar because he was trafficking her for sex while she was underage.

Volar was under investigation at the time of his death for sex trafficking. This week an appeals court ruled that Kizer could use an affirmative defense at trial which can be used to justify any offense related to trafficking.

Kizer is due in court later this month.