Sheriff; Police Depts. Get Federal Money After Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Kenosha Police are set to split one million dollars in federal funding that was promised after last summer’s riots.

The city of Kenosha will get 6-hundred thousand dollars, which will be used to cover any number of expenses related to law enforcement and protection of the city. The Sheriff’s Department receives 40 percent of the money plus reimbursement from Kenosha city for a fence placed around the public safety campus.

The money is not expected to cover all of the costs from the government’s response-with unbudgeted costs still in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When former President Donald Trump visited Kenosha last year he promised millions more in aid to the city and county as well as local businesses. The status of those funds remains unclear.