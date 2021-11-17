Sheriff’s Officials Investigating Shooting in Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) No one was injured after a home in Beach Park was shot. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called around 4 o’clock Monday morning to the 39-thousand block of Queensbury Lane. When they arrived they found a home that had been hit by multiple bullets. Authorities believe the home was targeted, but the intended victim no longer lives there. No arrests have been announced at this point. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-17-21)