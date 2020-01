Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion left one person injured and police looking for a suspect.

Scanner traffic indicates the incident took place Monday evening near the 24-hundred block of Sheridan Rd. The shooting reportedly took place as part of the robbery of cell-phone.

The victim was said to be shot in the back, while the suspect fled on foot.

It’s unclear if the suspect was caught, and the victim’s condition is currently unknown.