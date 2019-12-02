Shoplifting Suspects Arrested After Chase

(Deer Park, IL) Three women were arrested and charged after reportedly stealing several items, then leading Lake County Sheriff’s officials on a short chase.

The incident took place November 29th when deputies recognized the occupants of a vehicle from previous retail thefts in the Chicagoland area. An attempt to pull over the vehicle, which was reported stolen, was unsuccessful, and a short chase took place.

The three women then attempted to flee on foot, but all were taken into custody. One suspect, 18-year-old Jonva Vivetter, was hit with two felonies…she also had several outstanding warrants in and around Lake County.

Her bond was set at 250-thousand dollars. The two other suspects were hit with misdemeanor charges.