Somers Shooting Suspect Scheduled For Court

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect in the fatal shooting in Somers Sunday is set to be in court today.

24 year old Rakayo Vinson faces first degree intentional homicide charges but more charges are expected to be filed. Vinson is said to have shot and killed three people after an altercation which apparently began after Vinson was bumped in the busy bar around 12:45 AM. The situation turned into a fist fight.

Patrons were kicked out of the bar and Vinson is shown having a conversation with someone from the bar before the shooting began. Three people were also injured.

Vinson is being held on 4 million dollars bond.