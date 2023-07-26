Speeding Vehicle Hits Pole, Slams Through Antioch Store

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch say a building was severely damaged after being struck by a vehicle. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when a vehicle traveling at excessive speeds left Main Street, plowed through a pole near a Dairy Queen and ended up inside of Polson’s Natural Foods. The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated, and was hospitalized in stable condition. No one inside the store, nor at the Dairy Queen was injured. A damage estimate has not been released, and the situation remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-26-23)