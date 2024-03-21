Spring Snow Predicted For Friday

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–It may be spring but snow is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 AM until 4 PM on Friday 3/22/24.

The WLIP listening area could receive anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Larger accumulations of snow are expected to the north with areas closer to the state line seeing smaller amounts of snow.

Temps are expected to stay cold into Saturday and only begin to warm a bit by Sunday.