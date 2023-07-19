Watch: Squad Video Of Chase With Escaped Inmate Released

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Squad video of the pursuit of an escaped inmate from Illinois has been released.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department they were informed about the inmate-Wesley Anderson-fleeing into Wisconsin just before 4 PM Saturday, after he escaped a squad car near the southern end of Lake County.

Combining forces with Pleasant Prairie Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol officers tracked a stolen vehicle that Anderson allegedly carjacked after his escape.

Once officers were in place the vehicle was stopped by its On-star system and Anderson was arrested.

He was taken to a hospital where he allegedly tried to overpower two deputies in an attempt to flee again.

He was subdued and taken to the Kenosha County Jail. Anderson faces a slew of charges including operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and battery to a law enforcement officer.