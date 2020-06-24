State Announces Return to School Guidelines

(Chicago, IL) Illinois officials have announced guidelines for students to return to schools this fall.

Governor JB Pritzker says under Phase 4 of the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan, schools are allowed to open, and stated that in-person instruction is critical. How schools return is another story.

Officials with the Illinois State Board of Education say they are looking to provide in-person education to as many people as possible, but believe that various districts will proceed with some form of blended schooling that includes both in-person instruction and e-learning.

Most school districts say they will have to look through the 60-pages of guidelines from the state…before they make any final decisions.