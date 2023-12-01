State Police Say Post Highland Park Shooting Changes, Have Made Illinois Safer

(Springfield, IL) Illinois State Police say changes in the way it handles “Clear and Present Danger” reports, has averted tragedy in the state. The changes, made in the wake of the 2022 Highland Park mass shooting, have led to the ISP revoking over 42-hundred FOID cards this year. Officials say the changes involved updating the definition of Clear and Present Danger to make it more consistent with what is written in state firearm laws. The suspect in the Highland Park incident, Robert Crimo III remains behind bars in the Lake County Jail, and is due in court for a case management hearing on December 11th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-1-23)