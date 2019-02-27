Steil Votes to Keep Emergency Declaration at U.S.-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON D.C.–Congressman Bryan Steil says that while he’s not a fan of President Donald Trump declaring an emergency at the U.S.-Mexican border, he believes that is within his legal rights to do.

Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that while he voted against a resolution that would block the emergency declaration, he believes the law allowing it should be changed.

The House of Representatives passed the resolution but its future in the Senate remains unclear. Steil also says he disagrees with Governor Tony Evers decision to withdraw Wisconsin National Guard troops from the border.

Evers said that there was no justification for the Wisconsin troops to stay in Arizona, even in an administrative role.