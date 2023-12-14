Suspect Arrested in State-Line Chase That Involved At Least Five Counties

(Milwaukee, WI) A multi county police chase led to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect this week. Officials say a vehicle that was stolen in Milwaukee, was discovered Tuesday afternoon in McHenry County in Illinois. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but a chase ensued from there, through Lake, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee Counties, until the vehicle was finally stopped near Waukesha. A police K9 was deployed to subdue the suspect, who was eventually taken into custody. The male subject, who has not been identified at this point, was hospitalized for injuries suffered during the chase. Charges are pending.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-13-23)