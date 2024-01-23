Suspect in Controversial Kenosha Homicide, Faces New Charges

(Milwaukee, WI) An arrest warrant has been issued against a Milwaukee woman at the center of a controversial case in Kenosha. Crystul Kizer was charged in Milwaukee County with misdemeanor domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. Also four counts of felony bail jumping were filed in Kenosha. Kizer allegedly killed Randall Volar-who was under investigation for allegedly trafficking Kizer and other victims. Kizer was going to use the trafficking as a defense at her trial. No further details on the new charges have been released.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-23-24)