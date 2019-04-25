The Latest: Boy died of blunt force trauma to head

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP)An autopsy determined that the boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in northern Illinois died of blunt force trauma to his head and that he’d been struck multiple times.

In a news release, the McHenry County Coroner confirmed that the body that was found wrapped in plastic in a wooded area a few miles from the family’s Crystal Lake home was that of Andrew “AJ” Freund.

The boy was reported missing last week and his body was discovered buried in a wooded area a few miles from the family’s Crystal Lake home on Wednesday.

His parents, 36-year-old Joann Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged with first-degree murder and other felony charges and at a hearing on Thursday a judge set their bail at $5 million each after prosecutors alleged that the couple had forced the little boy to stand for an extended period of time in a cold shower and beat him.