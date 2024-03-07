Three People Arrested Following Drug Bust in Lake County

Credit Getty Images. Drugs in the form of crystals on a black background, methamphetamine in a plastic bag

Gurnee, Il (WLIP)–Three people were arrested after a drug bust in Gurnee.

It happened Tuesday night at a home in the village.

Zion Police requested a search warrant be executed against the home where a person suspected of selling Meth and other drugs in the area would be.

Once inside the home, authorities discovered a large amount of the drug and needed a special team to come in and collect it and to decontaminate the basement of the home.

Felony charges are now pending against the three suspects.

Authorities also recovered four firearms, three grams of cocaine, and nearly three kilos of methamphetamine in both pill and crystalline form from the home.