Thurs. Headlines: 2nd Amendment Proposal Criticized; Mobile Covid Vaccine Clinics Announced

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two proposals set for discussion by several of the Kenosha County Board’s subcommittees are already garnering public attention and criticism.

The first proposal relates to second-amendment issues-such as allowing conceal and carry in some Kenosha County Buildings.

Another proposal would make Kenosha County a 2nd Amendment “sanctuary” community.

At this week’s County Board Meeting, local activist Veronica King spoke against the proposals.

A “sanctuary” county would mean federal gun regulations deemed in violation of the 2nd Amendment, would not be enforced by the county.

As Kenosha moves into the “high” category for Covid-19 cases more mobile vaccination clinics have been announced.

The first will be Friday May 20th from 8:15 to 9:15 AM at the Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha’s Uptown.

Another mobile clinic will be held there on Tuesday May 24th from 4 until 5 PM.

Sunday May 22nd the Coleman Chapel AME Church will host a mobile clinic from 12:30 to 1:30 PM.

There’s no cost and no ID or insurance is needed.

The clinics are open to anyone 5 or older and you can choose which vaccine you receive.

As an incentive a $25 Visa gift card will be available to those who get a vaccine dose while supplies last.