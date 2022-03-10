Tremper Looks to Pass Milestone with Annual Blood Drive Thursday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The 40th Annual Tremper Blood Drive is today-the largest of its kind in Wisconsin. Organizers say the goal today is to collect more than 1-thousand units of blood. Organizers hope to welcome the 30-thousandth donor during the event’s four decade history at some point during the day today.

Todd Hardy, Director of Activities at Tremper, told WLIP that the event is largely staffed and organized by students-lead by Tremper Student Government.

The event supplies local hospital’s with blood for about the next month.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Walk-ins are welcome.

