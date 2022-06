KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A triathlete was found unresponsive during an event in Pleasant Prairie yesterday.

It happened around 7:50 AM in Lake Andrea.

A 52 year old man was unresponsive in the water while competing in the Pleasant Prairie triathlon.

Another athlete found the man and first responders quickly arrived at the scene to begin rescue efforts.

The man was removed from the water and taken to the hospital. His condition has not been updated and he was not immediately identified.